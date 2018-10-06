JUST IN
Business Standard

Mizoram Assembly election 2018: Parties welcome poll date, show optimism

The Election Commission announced that the polling in Mizoram would be held on November 28

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

FILE PHOTO: The VVPAT machines (Photo: pib.nic.in)

Major political parties in Mizoram welcomed the announcement of the poll date to the 40-member state legislative assembly by the Election Commission of India Saturday.

The Election Commission announced that the polling in Mizoram would be held on November 28.

Ruling Congress leader and Social Welfare Minister P C Lalthanliana said the state PCC was fully prepared for the assembly poll and had been expecting an early announcement of the election date.

Lalthanliana said the ruling party was ready and the date of the election being after the monsoon season would help polling officials, especially in remote areas.

Former minister and vice president of the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) DR N Lalthangliana said the party was enthusiastic about the announcement of the date.

Lalthangliana expressed optimism that the MNF would be voted to power after being in opposition for a decade.

Election in Mizoram is important as it would decide whether the Congress manages to hold its lone fort in the northeast or not.
First Published: Sat, October 06 2018. 17:05 IST

