Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' not postponed, to release on April 14

Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha" will arrive in theatres on April 14 as scheduled, the makers said on Friday, dismissing speculations about a change in the film's release date.

There were reports earlier in the week, claiming that "Laal Singh Chaddha" has been postponed and that it might release on August 11.

Putting all the rumours to rest, Productions, the banner behind the film, issued a statement via Instagram, stating that there is no change in the release date of the film.

" Productions' Laal Singh Chaddha's release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film," the statement read.

The movie is an official remake of 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, featuring Tom Hanks.

The Hindi version is adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, who earlier directed Khan in the 2017 drama Secret Superstar.

"Laal Singh Chaddha" also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, among others.

It is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Productions.

