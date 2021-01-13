Anushka and Virat appeal to paparazzi to not click their daughter's picture

-
Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli on Wednesday urged paparazzi to not click photos of their newborn daughter.
Kohli had announced the arrival of their first child on January 11, saying that both the baby and Sharma were healthy.
The couple has now written a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, urging them to respect their daughter's privacy.
Expressing their gratitude, Sharma and Kohli said they are thankful for all the love being showered on them.
"As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support," the couple said in the statement.
They further assured paparazzi they will share the "content" at the right time.
"While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," they said.
Sharma and Kohli, both 32, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.
The couple first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.
Sharma announced her pregnancy in August last year.
