JUST IN
You are here: Home » Entertainment » News

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea to be summoned after spadework
Business Standard

And then, we were three: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting first child

Actor Anushka Sharma announced that she is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli

Topics
Virat Kohli | Anushka Sharma | pregnancy

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma tweeted the announcement. (Source: Twitter/Anushka Sharma)

Actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday announced that she is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, took to Twitter to share the news, alongside their picture, showing Anushka's baby bump.

"And then, we were three! Arriving January 2021," the 32-year-old actor tweeted.

Anushka and 31-year-old Kohli first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017.

The actor was last seen on the big screen in 2018 romantic drama "Zero".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 12:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY