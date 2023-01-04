Charticle: India's dubbed content market grew at a CAGR of 60.7% in 5 years

The Indian film and television industry has seen the rise of a new promotional phenomenon in the past few years. With SS Rajamouli's Bahubali duology leading the charge, there is an increasing clamour for "pan-Indian" films. Promotional campaigns for various movies, cutting across industries, aggressively marketed films as 'pan-Indian', with claims that all sections of society would find relatable elements in the films. A few examples include the two KGFs, the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger, Brahmastra, the first instalment in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious fantasy series, and Radhe Shyam, which starred Telugu actor Prabhas, the lead actor in the Baahubali films and the first face of the pan-Indian phenomenon.