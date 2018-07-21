'Dhadak' box office day 1: Karan Johar elated as Sairat remake beats SOTY

and Ishaan Khatter's highly-anticipated Bollywood movie, 'Dhadak' has minted Rs. 87.1 million on its opening day.

The movie marked the much-awaited Bollywood debut of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter and Shahid Kapoor's half-brother.

Taking to Twitter, film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared the news. He wrote, "# takes a HEROIC START... Rarely does a film starring absolute newcomers open so well... Day 1 is higher than #StudentOfTheYear [ 8 cr]. Fri ? 8.71 cr. India biz."

The flick also stars Ashutosh Rana, Kharaj Mukherjee and Aditya Kumar.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Dhadak' is a remake of Marathi hit 'Sairat'.

Several media reports claimed that surpassed Student of the Year's opening day collection, becoming the highest Day 1 grosser starring debutantes.

Glad to have our own record broken previously held by SOTY!! Thank you to all the beating hearts for giving this beating heart so much love!!! @ShashankKhaitan #Janhvi #ishaan #dhadak pic.twitter.com/xWZ5euaFs6 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 21, 2018

How the film was received

The '2 States' star wrote, " It's out today # !!! @ShashankKhaitan has made a heartwarming & yet gut-wrenching love story....he's handled the 2 Of them so deftly. Ishan u have nailed the simplicity & energy of a young kid who just sees purity in love Janhvi u left me speechless so bloody proud of u..."

Arjun is step-brother of Janhvi and her sister Khushi, daughters of his father Boney Kapoor with late actress Sridevi.

Meanwhile, actor Varun Dhawan also posted a picture with 'Dhadak' Director Shashank Khaitan, calling it the latter's finest work.

"#DHADAK is @ShashankKhaitan finest work. Ishaan and Jaanvi are incredible in the film. It's a film which will touch everyone's heart and give an important message. Go catch it in the theatre. Shashank I'm so happy to see your growth but happier cause your the same person," Dhawan tweeted.