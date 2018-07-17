Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar among world's 100 highest-paid in showbiz: Forbes

Bollywood actors and Khan are among the world's 100 highest-paid entertainers, according to a list topped by American boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Akshay is ranked 76th on the list of the World's Highest Paid Celebrities 2018 while is on the 82nd spot.

said the world's 100 top-earning entertainers pulled in a combined $6.3 billion pretax over the past 12 months, up 22 per cent from last year and 11 superstars crossed the $100 million thresholds, more than double the number from the last two years combined.

Akshay, 50, had earnings of $40.5 million. Forbes said "one of Bollywood's leading men has transitioned to socially-conscious roles," citing his films such as "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" that focussed on government campaigns to improve sanitation, and "Padman", about a man hoping to provide inexpensive sanitary pads to rural communities. He also mints millions from profits and endorsing about 20 brands.

Salman, 52, had earnings of $37.7 million. Forbes said he remains one of India's top earners and the "Bollywood mainstay" continues to produce and star in hits such as "Tiger Zinda Hai," cashing in on backend profits.

The list has been topped by Mayweather with earnings of 285 million dollars. Among the other highest-paid entertainers are actor George Clooney (second), reality TV star and businessperson Kylie Jenner (third), soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo (10), pop star Katy Perry (19), tennis icon Roger Federer (23), singer Beyonce (35), author J K Rowling (42) and golfer Tiger Woods (66).