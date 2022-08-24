Dhanush's top grosser: Thiruchitrambalam to close first week with Rs 65 cr

-
ALSO READ
Will India's box office earnings cross pre-pandemic level this year?
TMS Ep148: Basmati rice, Bollywood earnings, Q4 earnings, fracking
TMS Ep148: Basmati rice, Bollywood earnings, Q4 earnings, fracking
Box office hits record Rs 1,500 cr in March; April likely to be as good
Hindi box office sheds the coronavirus blues, closes gap with 2019
-
Mithran R. Jawahar's 'Thiruchitrambalam' has emerged as lead actor Dhanush's top-grossing film overseas, according to industry pundits.
Its box-office collection in the first five days after its August 18 release adds up to an impressive Rs 42.26 crore in Tamil Nadu and Rs 1.9 crore in the Telugu-speaking states. Overseas, it has made Rs 9.2 crore, with Malaysia, the Gulf nations and North America leading the pack, according to the trade new website Bollymoviereviewz.net.
The film opened to rave reviews and since then, according to Industry tracker Siddharth Srinivas, "it has been doing brisk business and is well on its way to touching the Rs 65-crore mark" when it completes its first week. Srinivas noted that the movie's overseas performance is one of the best for a Dhanush starrer.
He said the genre of the film has got the audiences interested in it. "The West has been seeing only action thrillers in recent times," he said. "This simple romantic comedy film with just one action sequence was the ideal changeover and that seems to have got the attention of the audience."
The analyst concluded with an observation that is much heard these days: "Good content invariably wins and 'Thiruchitrambalam' is another example of that."
--IANS
mani/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor