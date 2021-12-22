Film producer Parag Sanghvi arrested by EOW for fraud

-
ALSO READ
Film industry set to take off after pandemic pause: 100 movies in 4 months
All you need to know about Parag Agrawal, the new India-born Twitter CEO
Film producer and media personality Pradeep Guha dies
Twitter's Parag Agrawal joins club of Indian-origin execs at global giants
Parag Milk gains on securing PLI nod for Category 1 of mozzarella cheese
-
Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi has been arrested in connection with a housing fraud case in Mumbai, a police official said on Tuesday.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police arrested the 49-year-old producer on Monday, he said. Sanghvi's home productions include films like 'Partner', 'Bhoot Returns' and 'The Attacks of 26/11'. He was apprehended in connection with selling of two flats, located at Turner Road in suburban Bandra, to a third party and involvement of a
corporate group's company where Sanghvi is a director, the official said. The value of the flats was estimated at Rs 13.74 crore, he said. The film personality was produced before a local court, which sent him to the EOW custody till December 25, the official added. According to the complainant in the case Mahendra Ranmal Shah, he had purchased three flats in 2013 at Turner Road from Kamala Infra and Kamala Landmark Properties, companies of the Kamala Landmark group, he said. Shah then rented out one of the flats to Alumbra Entertainment and Media Pvt Ltd, another company of the Kamala Landmark group, the official said. Sanghvi and one Jitendra Jain are directors of Alumbra Entertainment and Media Pvt Ltd. The remaining two flats were rented out to Metalica Pvt Ltd, he said. Though the flats were on rent, Kamala Landmark Properties sold them to a third party, the official said. On the complaint of Shah, an FIR under IPC sections related to cheating, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, making a false document, forgery of valuable security, using as genuine a forged document and common intention was registered against Sanghvi and others, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor