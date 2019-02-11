Grammy Awards 2019: A look at who won what at the Grammys this year

Song Of The Year- THIS IS AMERICA, Childish Gambino
Here is the full list of winners:
Song of the Year: 'This Is America' - Childish Gambino
Album of the Year: 'Golden Hour' - Kacey Musgraves
Song of the Year: 'This Is America' - Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Best New Artist: Dua Lipa
Best Pop Solo Performance: 'Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)' - Lady Gaga
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: 'Shallow' - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: 'My Way' - Willie Nelson
Best Pop Vocal Album: 'Sweetener' - Ariana Grande
Best Dance Recording: 'Electricity' - Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson
Best Dance/Electronic Album: 'Woman Worldwide' - Justice
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: 'The Emancipation Procrastination' - Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah 'Steve Gadd Band' - Steve Gadd Band
Best Rock Performance: 'When Bad Does Good' - Chris Cornell
Best Metal Performance: 'Electric Messiah' - High On Fire
Best Rock Song: 'Masseduction' - Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
Best Rock Album: 'From The Fires' - Greta Van Fleet
Best Alternative Music Album: 'Colors' - Beck
Best R&B Performance: 'Best Part' - H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar
Best Traditional R&B Performance: 'Bet Ain't Worth The Hand' - Leon Bridges, 'How Deep Is Your Love' - PJ Morton Featuring Yebba (Tie)
Best R&B Song: 'Boo'd Up' - Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
Best Urban Contemporary Album: 'Everything Is Love' - The Carters
Best R&B Album: 'H.E.R.' - H.E.R.
Best Rap Performance: 'King's Dead' - Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake, 'Bubblin' - Anderson .Paak (Tie)
Best Rap/Sung Performance: 'This Is America' - Childish Gambino
Best Rap Song: 'God's Plan' - Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
Best Rap Album: 'Invasion Of Privacy' - Cardi B
Best Country Solo Performance: 'Butterflies' - Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: 'Tequila' - Dan + Shay
Best Country Song: 'Space Cowboy' - Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
Best Country Album: 'Golden Hour' - Kacey Musgraves
Best New Age Album: 'Opium Moon' - Opium Moon
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: 'Don't Fence Me In' - John Daversa, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album: 'The Window'- Cecile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: 'Emanon' - The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: 'American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom' - John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists
Best Latin Jazz Album: 'Back To The Sunset'- Dafnis Prieto Big Band
Best Gospel Performance/Song: 'Never Alone' - Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin and Victoria Kelly, Songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: 'You Say' - Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram and Paul Mabury, songwriters
Best Gospel Album: 'Hiding Place' - Tori Kelly
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: 'Look Up Child' - Lauren Daigle
Best Roots Gospel Album: 'Unexpected' - Jason Crabb
Best Latin Pop Album: 'Sincera' - Claudia Brant
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: 'Aztlán' - Zoe
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): '¡Mexico Por Siempre!'- Luis Miguel
Best Tropical Latin Album: 'Anniversary' - Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Best American Roots Performance: 'The Joke' Brandi Carlile
Best American Roots Song: 'The Joke' - Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best Americana Album: 'By The Way, I Forgive You' - Brandi Carlile
Best Bluegrass Album: 'The Travelin' McCourys' - The Travelin' McCourys
Best Traditional Blues Album: 'The Blues Is Alive and Well' - Buddy Guy
Best Contemporary Blues Album: 'Please Don't Be Dead' - Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album: 'All Ashore' - Punch Brothers
Best Regional Roots Music Album: "No 'Ane'i" - Kalani Pe'a
Best Reggae Album: '44/876' - Sting and Shaggy
Best World Music Album: 'Freedom' - Soweto Gospel Choir
Best Children's Album: 'All The Sounds' - Lucy Kalantari and The Jazz Cats
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling): 'Faith - A Journey For All' - Jimmy Carter
Best Comedy Album: 'Equanimity and The Bird Revelation' - Dave Chappelle
Best Musical Theater Album: 'The Band's Visit' - Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk and Ari'el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: 'The Greatest Showman' - (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media: 'Black Panther' - Ludwig Göransson, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media: 'Shallow' - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)
Best Instrumental Composition: 'Blut und Boden (Blood and Soil)' - Terence Blanchard, composer (Terence Blanchard)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: 'Stars and Stripes Forever' - John Daversa, arranger (John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: 'Spiderman Theme'- Randy Waldman, arranger (Randy Waldman Featuring Take 6 & Chris Potter)
Best Recording Package: 'Masseducation' - Willo Perron, art director (St. Vincent)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: 'Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of 'Weird Al' Yankovic'- Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll and Al Yankovic, art directors ("Weird Al" Yankovic)
Best Album Notes: 'Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by WIlliam Ferris' - David Evans, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album: 'Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by WIlliam Ferris' - William Ferris, April Ledbetter and Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: 'Colors' - Julian Burg, Serban Ghenea, David "Elevator" Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Greg Kurstin, Florian Lagatta, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco, Jesse Shatkin, Darrell Thorp and Cassidy Turbin, engineers; Chris Bellman, Tom Coyne, Emily Lazar and Randy Merrill, mastering engineers (Beck)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Pharrell Williams
Best Remixed Recording: 'Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix)' - Alex Crossan, remixer (Haim)
Best Immersive Audio Album: 'Eye in The Sky - 35th Anniversary Edition' - Alan Parsons, surround mix engineer; Dave Donnelly, PJ Olsson and Alan Parsons, surround mastering engineers; Alan Parsons, surround producer (The Alan Parsons Project)
Best Engineered Album, Classical: 'Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11' - Shawn Murphy and Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons and Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Producer Of The Year, Classical: Blanton Alspaugh
Best Orchestral Performance: 'Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11' - Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording: 'Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs' - Michael Christie, conductor; Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edwards Parks, Garrett Sorenson and Wei Wu; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer (The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra)
Best Choral Performance: 'McLoskey: Zealot Canticles' - Donald Nally, conductor (Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval and Mandy Wolman; The Crossing)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: 'Anderson, Laurie: Landfall' - Laurie Anderson and Kronos Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: 'Kernis: Violin Concerto' - James Ehnes; Ludovic Morlot, conductor (Seattle Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: 'Songs of Orpheus - Monteverdi, Caccini, D'India & Landi' - Karim Sulayman; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Apollo's Fire, ensembles
Best Classical Compendium: 'Fuchs: Piano Concerto 'Spiritualist'; Poems of Life; Glacier; Rush' - JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: 'Kernis: Violin Concerto' - Aaron Jay Kernis, composer (James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)
Best Music Video: 'This Is America' - Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers
Best Music Film: 'Quincy' - Quincy Jones Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula DuPre Pesmen, video producer
Alicia Keys, who is a 15-time Grammy winner, hosted the award ceremony in Los Angeles.