Literary toast to 50th anniversary of John Travolta-starrer show 'Grease'

On Valentine’s Day 1972, a musical opened off-Broadway needing a lot of love. It was $20,000 in debt and the reviews were mixed to poor. A decision had to be made: Keep going or give it the kiss off?
The choice to continue was a risky but fateful one, not only for the investors but also for the actors who would subsequently use it as a career incubator, including John Travolta, Richard Gere, Patrick Swayze, Treat Williams, Marilu Henner, Peter Gallagher, Alan Paul, Judy Kaye and Barry Bostwick.
That show was Grease, a tale of teen angst and true love set in the mid-1950s. It would go on to transfer to Broadway for a then-record eight-year run, spawning several touring companies and a celebrated film. Not many know that it was almost stillborn.
“People think that Grease was born a blockbuster. Grease was born anything but blockbuster. If there’s any metaphor that works for this show, it's ‘The Little Engine That Could’,” says Tom Moore, the show’s director.
The story of the show’s rocky beginnings into a pop culture juggernaut is told in the new oral history book Grease: Tell Me More, Tell Me More, culled from stories submitted by some 100 cast and crew and edited by Moore, Grease veteran Adrienne Barbeau and producer Ken Waissman.
The book includes the behind-the-scenes hookups, the accidents — broken ankles were a risk — life on the road, the time Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor stopped by to enchant the cast, their encounter with Liberace, performing the show with flashlights during the 1977 New York blackout and the day it closed on Broadway in 1980, complete with dozens of great photos. The book is out on Tuesday, the 50th anniversary of Grease opening on Broadway.
