National Film Awards: 'Soorarai Pottru' wins; Suriya, Ajay Devgn Best Actor

-
ALSO READ
Amid Hindi row, Chiranjeevi remembers 'humiliating' award ceremony in Delhi
Ajay Devgn's Hindi comment centre of political debate: Bommai, Omar step in
Piramal Pharma ropes in Ajay Devgn for skin-care brand Tetmosol
'The Power of the Dog', 'CODA', 'Dune' win big at BAFTA 2022
In a subcontinental first, Joyland wins Cannes sidebar Jury Prize
-
Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru" won the National Award for Best Feature, Best Actor and Best Actress at the 68th National Film Awards for 2020 announced on Friday.
The second big winner of the day was Ajay Devgn starrer "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" which bagged the awards for Best Actor for Devgn and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Devgn shared the Best Actor award with Suriya, who got it for "Soorarai Pottru". The film, inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder Capt G R Gopinath, also won Aparrna Balamurali the Best Actress prize.
The late Malayalam filmmaker Sachidanandan KR was posthumously named Best Director for "A K Ayyappanum Koshiyum".
The 10-member jury was headed Hindi filmmaker Vipul Shah. The awards were announced by jury member Dharam Gulati.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor