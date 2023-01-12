JUST IN
You are here: Home » Entertainment Â» News

'RRR' bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu' winning best original song
Business Standard

RRR and the chances of an Oscar after a Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu

Though it is not India's official entry, RRR has a lot going for it, despite Directors Guild of America's miss

Topics
Oscar Awards | Golden Globe Awards | Entertainment

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar  |  Pune 

RRR
Still from movie RRR

Not many foreign films have created the kind of buzz the way SS Rajamouli’s RRR has in the US recently. And it could well be on its way to an Oscar nomination.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 13:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
.