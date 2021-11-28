Salman Khan appeals to fans to not burst crackers inside cinema halls

-
ALSO READ
Sidharth Shukla, 'Balika Vadhu' star, 'Bigg Boss 13' winner, dies at 40
ICC T20 World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand final: Key players to watch out
Check IND vs NZ WTC final playing 11, Southampton weather forecast here
IND vs NZ: Kohli, Williamson set to renew captaincy rivalry in WTC final
WTC final: Will try to frustrate Williamson with dot balls, says Siraj
-
Sharing a video of fireworks being set off during the theatrical screening of his latest film "Antim: The Final Truth", Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has urged his fans to steer clear of such activities that can cause a "huge fire hazard".
Khan took to Instagram on Saturday night to appeal to his ardent followers to not put anyone's life in danger.
"Request my fans to not take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others (sic)" the 55-year-old actor wrote in the caption of the clip he posted on Saturday night.
Khan also asked the theatre owners to not allow firecrackers inside the auditorium.
"My request to theatre owners to not allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema hall and security should stop them from doing so at entry point (sic)" he said.
"Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans... thank u (sic)" the actor added.
"Antim" is an action thriller directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and also stars Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana and Sachin Khedekar.
Remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama "Mulshi Pattern", "Antim" is billed as a tale of two powerful men with polar opposite ideologies; one a cop and the other a gangster.
The film released theatrically on November 26.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor