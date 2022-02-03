T-Series gets into OTT space, announces lineup of content creators

-
Music label and film studio T-Series is all set to expand into OTT space. Their web content strategy will entail focusing on creating content for different media platforms spanning the genres of action thrillers, murder mysteries, biopics and even jailbreak dramas.
Sharing his excitement over his company's diversification move, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, said: "We at T-Series have always believed in the power of stories, be it through the music we make, or the films we produce."
Revealing the line-up of storytellers who will power this OTT foray, Kumar added: "Taking forward this ideology, we are ecstatic to have a powerhouse of content makers such as Aanand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikhil Advani, Hansal Mehta, Sanjay Gupta, Bejoy Nambiar, Suparn S. Varma, Mikhil Musale and Soumendra Padhi, among several more stalwarts."
Kumar said his lineup of stories will be "fresh, original and exclusive". He added: "We aim at creating 'binge-worthy' content that will cater to new audiences and will include tapping new markets. We are thrilled to diversify and become a creative hub for producing music, films and web shows."
Factoring in the 5G rollout announced in the Budget, he said: "There is great progress in the pipeline with the 5G spectrum expansion being proposed. It has been projected that rural India will be connected via optic fibres by the year 2025 and this essentially means that the Internet will be easily and cost effectively available. The OTT audience will expand exponentially."
