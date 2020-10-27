India's most beautiful, most respected, most versatile celebrities in pics

India’s Most Beautiful
According to the report, Deepika Padukone is India’s Most Beautiful. She scores 59.9 on the TIARA ratings. Padukone is ahead of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who leads the list of beautiful ladies in Bollywood, with a score of 45. In Television, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya top scores with 39.1 points. Cricketer Mithali Raj has been voted Most Beautiful among sports personalities.
India’s Most Respected
Amitabh Bachchan is India’s Most Respected celebrity with a score of 90 points. Akshay Kumar is the most appealing with a score of 93.5, while Virat Kohli is the most trendy, the study says.
India’s Most Glamorous
Deepika Padukone is also India’s Most Glamorous with a top score 60.3. In Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor are seen to have the highest glamour quotient. In television, Rannvijay Singh and Shilpa Shetty are top rated on glamour. In sports, Virat Kohli and Sania Mirza occupy the top ranks. As a couple, Virushka is most glamorous.
India's most controversial
According to the list, Hardik Pandya has been ranked as the most controversial celebrity followed by Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut. Director and producer Karan Johar and Malaika Arora are identified as the most controversial television celebrity while Virat Kohli and Sania Mirza topped the sports list. Among couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt emerged as the most controversial couple of the B-town.
India's Most Versatile
Nawazuddin Siddiqui emerged as India's Most Versatile actor with a score of 55.3. MS Dhoni led the list in sports category along with female cricketer Shafali Verma.
India’s No. 1 Heart-throb
Ranbir Kapoor is India’s No. 1 Heart-throb, followed by Ranveer Singh. In television industry, Siddharth Chandekar and Priya Bapat topped the list while Smriti Mandhana and kabaddi player Rahul Chaudhari topped in Sports. DeepVeer is No.1 amongst power couples.