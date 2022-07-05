Veteran film director Tarun Majumdar passes away from prolonged illness

-
ALSO READ
Writer-actor Shiv Subramaniam passes away, confirms filmmaker Hansal Mehta
The diva supreme: Remembering 'the voice of India' Lata Mangeshkar
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar carried her dominance into the app age
Veteran Congress leader K Sankaranarayanan passes away at 89
Australian cricket legend Shane Warne passes away at 52
-
Acclaimed film director Tarun Majumdar, who is known for making movies based on compelling tales highlighting the life of middle-class families, died in a Kolkata hospital on Monday following prolonged illness, hospital authorities said.
He was 92.
Majumdar was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital on June 14 with old age ailments and kidney problems.
"Tarun Majumdar passed away at around 11.17 AM today. He has been critical for some time and his condition deteriorated further this morning. His heart beat and pulse rate had dropped and he had stopped responding to any treatment," an official of the hospital said.
Majumdar had developed "secondary infection in his lungs" following which he was shifted to the ICU on Sunday where he was put on ventilator, the official said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep grief over the death of Majumdar and described his passing away as a "big loss to the entertainment world".
She extended her condolences to Majumdar's family members and innumerable fans.
Notable among his works are 'Kancher Swarga' (1962), 'Palatak' (1963), 'Kuheli' (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972), 'Balika Badhu' (1976), 'Thagini' (1974), 'Ganadevata' (1978), Dadar Kirti (1980), 'Bhalobasa Bhalobasa' (1986).
Majumdar, who received Padma Shri in 1990, has five Filmfare awards to his credit.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor