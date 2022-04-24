Veteran Congress leader K Sankaranarayanan passes away at 89

-
Senior Congress leader and former Governor of various states K Sankaranarayanan passed away at his residence here on Sunday, family sources said. He was 89.
Sankaranarayanan was the Governor of Maharashtra, Nagaland and Jharkhand. He had also held additional charges of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Goa as Governor.
The senior Congress leader was a four-time legislator and had held Finance, Excise and Agriculture portfolios in various ministries in Kerala.
