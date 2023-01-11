10 NBFCs, 1 asset reconstruction firm defer registration certificates: RBI

The on Wednesday said 10 and one asset reconstruction company have surrendered their registration certificates.

The 10 Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC), which surrendered their registration certificates, include Telecom Investments India Private Limited, Srinivasa Corporation Private Limited and Parkin Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

The RBI in a statement said Lone Star India Asset Reconstruction Private Limited also surrendered its registration certificate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)