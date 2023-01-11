10 NBFCs, 1 asset reconstruction firm defer registration certificates: RBI

-
-
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said 10 NBFCs and one asset reconstruction company have surrendered their registration certificates.
The 10 Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC), which surrendered their registration certificates, include Telecom Investments India Private Limited, Srinivasa Finance Corporation Private Limited and Parkin Marketing Pvt. Ltd.
The RBI in a statement said Lone Star India Asset Reconstruction Private Limited also surrendered its registration certificate.
First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 21:03 IST
