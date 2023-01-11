JUST IN
Rupee continues winning streak, gains 1.5% in 3 days on foreign flows
Business Standard

10 NBFCs, 1 asset reconstruction firm defer registration certificates: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said 10 NBFCs and one asset reconstruction company have surrendered their registration certificates

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | NBFCs | asset reconstruction companies

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said 10 NBFCs and one asset reconstruction company have surrendered their registration certificates.

The 10 Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC), which surrendered their registration certificates, include Telecom Investments India Private Limited, Srinivasa Finance Corporation Private Limited and Parkin Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

The RBI in a statement said Lone Star India Asset Reconstruction Private Limited also surrendered its registration certificate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 21:03 IST

