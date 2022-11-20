JUST IN
Six years after demonetisation, deployment of ATMs set for biggest spike
At the crossroads: How are ARCs to augment their capital to Rs 300 crore?
Towards a vibrant bond market for retail investors
Auditors' timely red flag may have stopped many financial misdoings: NFRA
RBI report flags large-scale variation in property tax collection in states
Has India's insolvency process attained adulthood?
RBI-ESMA logjam: Banks turn to EU, UK regulators over trade impact concerns
43% of MSMEs to close this fiscal with pre-pandemic margins: Report
Creditors recovered a third of claims in 553 resolved CIRP cases: IBBI data
A step-by-step guide on withdrawing cash from ATM using UPI apps
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Others
Banks increase EBLRs by 190 bps in tandem with RBI's repo rate hike
Six years after demonetisation, deployment of ATMs set for biggest spike
Business Standard

At the crossroads: How are ARCs to augment their capital to Rs 300 crore?

The asset reconstruction business is in for a big change, but there are doubts if this will lead to better results

Topics
ARC | Reserve Bank of India | assets under management

Raghu Mohan & Abhijit Lele 

asset reconstruction business
The RBI had made it clear that in respect of a specific corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), ARCs will not retain significant influence or control over the corporate debtor after five years from the date of approval of the resolution plan

By 2026, asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) are required to augment their capital to Rs 300 crore from the current Rs 100 crore. Just how are they expected to do this? “This is the million-dollar question, given that ARCs are not able to get even moderate leverage through medium- to long-term finance,” says R K Bansal, managing director and chief executive officer, Edelweiss ARC.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ARC

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 17:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.