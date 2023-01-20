JUST IN
Raise credit penetration in 112 aspirational dists, FinMin tells banks
Business Standard

Axis Bank in talks to issue 10-year infra bonds worth Rs 5,000 crore

Infrastructure projects aside, the money can also be used for loans to affordable housing ventures

Topics
Axis Bank | Bonds

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Axis Bank
The bond issuance would mark the first time in the current financial year that the private bank has tapped debt capital markets

Private sector lender Axis Bank is considering the issuance of 10-year infrastructure bonds worth at least Rs 5,000 crore in coming days, sources said to Business Standard.

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 23:49 IST

