Axis Bank partners MinkasuPay for seamless net banking experience

-
ALSO READ
In Focus: Will your recurring payments fail from today?
How new auto-debit rules that require customer consent will impact you
UIDAI slashes Aadhaar authentication charge to Rs 3 from Rs 20: CEO
Taliban may have access to biometric data of civilians who helped US
Prevent auto-debit failures by registering once again, say experts
-
Axis Bank, India's third-largest private sector bank, today announced its partnership with MinkasuPay to offer the smoothest net banking payment experience for its customers through a biometric authentication solution.
Transaction time will reduce from the current 50-60 seconds to just 2-3 seconds with Fingerprint or Face ID authentication while increasing success rates significantly.
In a continuous effort to provide hassle-free digital payment solutions to its customers, Axis Bank, through this partnership with MinkasuPay, will enable customers to make net banking payments in merchant apps using Fingerprint or Face ID, without the need of usernames, passwords, and OTPs. This will enhance user experience while bolstering security and reducing cyber-fraud.
MinkasuPay's biometric authentication solution is a 2-Factor-Authentication solution that leverages the power of smartphones and biometrics to eliminate friction. 2FA, as mandated by RBI, helps increase the security of all digital transactions. For the first transaction, customers have to log in to their net banking account using their username & password, verifying the OTP, as usual, to get on-boarded. For all subsequent transactions, a Fingerprint or Face ID can be used to approve payments.
Speaking on the initiative, Sanjeev Moghe, EVP & Head, Cards and Payments, Axis Bank, said, "We are excited to offer this best-in-class experience on our net banking platform. With the growing adoption & usage of digital payments, our partnership with MinkasuPay will play an important role in enhancing customers' net banking experience. It will improve transaction success rates and further strengthen safety and security of digital transactions."
Commenting on the partnership, Anbu Gounder, CEO, MinkasuPay, said, "We are pleased to partner Axis Bank to bring the best payment experience in India to their customers. MinkasuPay is the pioneer of 1-click payments in India and offers biometric authentication solutions for Netbanking, Debit card, Credit card and UPI payments. MinkasuPay's patented security technologies make online transactions much safer. Instead of trying to optimize existing OTP-based flows or compromise on security for low-ticket items, we have built a truly innovative digital payments authentication platform from the ground up that leverages device binding and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to enable quick and secure payments."
Ao view the customer journey, please click
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU