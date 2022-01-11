SBI invites applications for head of digital banking till January 28

-
The country's largest lender SBI is looking forward to appointing the head for its digital banking, and it has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post by January 28.
The position, to be filled on a contractual basis, invites applications under the bank's recruitment for a specialist cadre officer, aimed to deliver high-quality digital services to its customers.
"The bank is looking for a visionary, dynamic and result-driven head of digital banking with an innovative mindset, with a view to delivering superior service quality and omnichannel experience for our customers across all digital and self-service channels," SBI said in an advertisement.
The head of digital banking will be responsible for envisioning, developing and executing SBI's digital banking strategy and business plan for imparting digital knowledge/skill, it said.
The contractual engagement will be for three years, with a yearly performance review, State Bank of India (SBI) said.
However, it may be extendable beyond the initial period of three years at the discretion of the bank.
The eligible candidate should be of the maximum age of 62 years as on December 1, 2021, with a minimum of 18 years of work experience in digital leadership/ transformational roles in the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) sector.
Of this, a minimum of 5 years must be at the senior management level.
