Axis Bank profit nearly doubles to Rs 4,125 crore in April-June quarter

Axis Bank on Monday said its net profit nearly doubled to Rs 4,125 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23, helped by decline in bad loans.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Axis Bank
Axis Bank | Photo: Shutterstock

Axis Bank on Monday said its net profit nearly doubled to Rs 4,125 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23, helped by decline in bad loans.

The private sector bank had registered a net profit of Rs 2,160 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income of the bank rose to Rs 21,727.61 crore during April-June quarter of the current fiscal, compared to Rs 19,361.92 crore in the year-ago period, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The lender's asset quality improved as gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declined to 2.76 per cent as on June 30 this year, from 3.85 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs or bad loans slipped to 0.64 per cent of net advances furnished by June-end from 1.20 per cent a year earlier.

As a result, provisions other than tax and contingencies declined manifold to Rs 359.36 crore as against Rs 3,302 crore in the same period a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, Axis Bank posted a 84 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 4,389.22 crore for the reporting quarter as against Rs 2,374.50 crore in Q1 FY22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 25 2022. 17:51 IST

