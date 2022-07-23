RBI imposes Rs 57.75-lakh penalty on Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai (PTI Photo
-
ALSO READ
No plan to pass interest rate hike to MFI customers: Suryoday SFB's Babu
Suryoday SFB partners Kyndryl to drive digital, IT transformation
AU Small Finance Bank Q1 net up 32% YoY to Rs 268 cr, down 23% sequentially
Sebi slaps heavy penalties in NSE 'dark fibre' case, bourse fined Rs 7 cr
Sebi levies Rs 5 lakh penalty on Axis Bank
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 57.75 lakh on Suryoday Small Finance Bank for non-compliance with norms related to fraud classification.
“This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the RBI said.