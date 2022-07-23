JUST IN

FPI legroom in Kotak Bank exceeds 20%
Business Standard

RBI imposes Rs 57.75-lakh penalty on Suryoday Small Finance Bank

"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," RBI said

BS Reporter 
Mumbai: A security personal outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (PTI Photo
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 57.75 lakh on Suryoday Small Finance Bank for non-compliance with norms related to fraud classification.

“This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the RBI said.
First Published: Sat, July 23 2022. 00:25 IST

