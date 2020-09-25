Bank credit up 5.26% to Rs 102.24 trn, deposits rise 11.98%: RBI data

-
ALSO READ
Bank credit grows 6.18% to Rs 102.5 trn, deposits up 11%: RBI data
Bank credit up 5.5% to Rs 102.65 trillion, deposits rise 11.1%: RBI data
Bank credit growth slowed in Dec quarter on muted industrial demand
Bank credit grows 5.52% to Rs 102.2 trn in fortnight ended Aug 14: RBI data
Bank credit up 6.74% at Rs 102.69 trn; deposits grow 9.82% to Rs 137.11 trn
-
Bank credit grew 5.26 per cent to Rs 102.24 trillion while deposits rose 11.98 per cent to Rs 142.48 trillion in the fortnight ended September 11, according to RBI data.
In the fortnight ended September 13, 2019, bank credit was at Rs 97.13 trillion and deposits at Rs 127.22 trillion.
In the previous fortnight ended September 11, 2020, bank credit had grown by 5.49 per cent to Rs 102.11 trillion while deposits at 10.92 per cent to Rs 141.76 trillion.
On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-foodbankcreditgrew at 6.7 per cent in July as against a growth of 11.4 per cent in the same month of the last year, according to the data on sectoral deployment ofbankcreditfor July 2020, released recently by the RBI.
Growth in loans to industry slowed to 0.8 per cent in July as compared with 6.1 per cent growth in July 2019, the data showed.
Advances to agriculture and allied activities registered a growth of 5.4 per cent in the reporting month as compared with a growth of 6.8 per cent last year in the same period.
Creditto the services sector continued to grow at a robust, albeit decelerated, rate of 10.1 per cent in July 2020 as against 15.2 per cent growth.
Personal loans continued to perform well registering a growth of 11.2 per cent as compared with 17 per cent growth in July 2019. Within this sector, vehicle loans registered accelerated growth of 8.1 per cent in July 2020 as compared with the growth of 4.9 per cent in the corresponding month of the previous year, according to the data.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU