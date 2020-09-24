RBI tells urban co-op banks to adopt more robust cyber security infra

-
ALSO READ
Cooperative banks to be supervised by RBI; govt to bring an ordinance
Centre may empower public sector banks to induct non-executive directors
Banks' chief compliance officers to report to CEO, board committee: RBI
Kamath committee: Analysts applaud criteria, but fear not all may benefit
Govt okays Ordinance to give more teeth to RBI over co-operative banks
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday proposed to bring cyber security rules based on the size and complexity of urban cooperative banks (UCB) with an aim to bring the largest of them at par with other banks that run a full gamut of protections against online threats.
“The approach will ensure that the UCBs with high IT penetration and offering all payment services are brought at par with other banks having mature cyber security infrastructure and practices," the central bank said in its technology vision document for 2020-23.
The UCBs with higher digital depth will now have to appoint Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), and set up various committees such as IT Strategy Committee, IT Steering Committee, etc. There has to be a board approved IT governance framework, and considering the implementation to be a costly process, "the responsibility for implementation, monitoring, compliance and response would have to be assigned from the Board level and percolate down till the end user," the RBI said.
ALSO READ: Indian cybersecurity services expected to grow to $7.6 bn by 2022: DSCI
The central bank’s vision for the UCBS till 2023 is based on five pillars --GUARD, viz, - Governance Oversight, Utile Technology Investment, Appropriate Regulation and Supervision, Robust Collaboration and Developing necessary IT, cyber security skills set.
The 12 specific action points that the vision document outlined include involving more board oversight over cyber security, enable UCBs to better manage and secure their IT assets, implement an offsite supervisory mechanism framework for UCBs on cyber security related controls, develop a forum for UCBs so that they can share best practices and discuss practical issues and challenges; and implement framework for providing awareness and training for all UCBs.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU