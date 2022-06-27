Bank of Baroda to raise Rs 5,000 crore via long-term infrastructure bonds

Public sector lender on Monday said it will raise Rs 5,000 crore by issuing long-term infrastructure bonds.

The board of directors in its meeting held on Monday approved the proposal of issuing long-term bonds for financing infrastructure projects and affordable housing worth to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The money will be raised in single or multiple tranches during financial year year 2022-23.

These bonds shall be senior, unsecured and will not form part of capital of the bank, it said.

stock closed flat at Rs 99.95 apiece on BSE on Monday.

