Bank of India allots shares to govt for Rs 3,000 crore capital infusion

-
ALSO READ
BS Banking Annual: Total assets to interest income, here're the key numbers
On the chessboard: 2021 will see tectonic shifts in the banking industry
BS Technology Round Table: Covid-19 pandemic sends digital payments soaring
Capital infusion into PSBs: Preparatory work for privatisation starts
Banking Reset 2.0: Tectonic changes are underway in Indian banking
-
State-owned Bank of India on Friday said it has allotted preference shares to the government for Rs 3,000 crore capital infusion.
The bank has allotted 42,11,70,854 fresh equity shares of Rs 10 each to the government (promoter) at Rs 71.23 per share, amounting to Rs 3,000 crore through preference issue, Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.
Shares of the bank closed 0.37 per cent up at Rs 80.45 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU