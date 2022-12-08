JUST IN
We've lowered size of policy rate change, RBI's Das and Patra tell media
Bank of Maharashtra raises Rs 348 cr from bonds to fund business growth

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 348 crore from bonds to fund business growth

Maharashtra | Bank of Maharashtra | bond market

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bond yields slide as reports tout progress in global listing of Indian debt

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 348 crore from bonds to fund business growth.

The lender raised the funds through private placement of Basel-III compliant tier II bonds, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

The paper of face value Rs 1 crore each carries a coupon rate of 8 per cent, it added.

The bonds will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of the BSE.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 00:05 IST

