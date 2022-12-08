Bank of Maharashtra raises Rs 348 cr from bonds to fund business growth

-
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 348 crore from bonds to fund business growth.
The lender raised the funds through private placement of Basel-III compliant tier II bonds, BoM said in a regulatory filing.
The paper of face value Rs 1 crore each carries a coupon rate of 8 per cent, it added.
The bonds will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of the BSE.
First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 00:05 IST
