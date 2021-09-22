Bank officers' union extends support to 'Bharat Bandh' by farmers on Sep 27

-
ALSO READ
Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls for 'Bharat Bandh' on September 25
How end of farmers' five-day protests in Karnal served the cause of BJP
No effect of Bharat Bandh, business running as usual across India: CAIT
Bharat Bandh had 'almost zero impact' on rail services, says Railways
Farmers call for gherao of Raj Bhawans across country on June 26
-
The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AlBOC) on Wednesday extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha on September 27.
AIBOC requested the government to re-open dialogue with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on their demands and rescind the three contentious farm laws.
AIBOC affiliates and state units will join in solidarity with the protest actions of the farmers all over the country on Monday, the union said in a statement.
Citing the NSS Land and Livestock holdings of Households and Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households, 2018-19 report released earlier this month, the union said it indicates that the government's target of doubling farmers' income by 2022 seems a distant dream.
The average outstanding loan per agricultural household has increased to Rs 74,121 in 2018 from Rs 47,000 in 2013. The growing indebtedness of agricultural households reflects deep farm distress, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU