Banking services hit in Punjab, Haryana as unions protest privatisation

-
ALSO READ
Data sharing, cybersecurity top concerns for banks, customers: Deloitte
3 PSU banks likely to be out of PCA framework by March: DFS Secretary
Pvt banks report healthy deposit accretions, sluggish advances growth in Q3
To avoid zombie lending, banks need fully empowered boards: Eco Survey
State-run banks likely to see bad loan additions moderate: Morgan Stanley
-
Banking services in Punjab and Haryana were hit on Monday as employees under the aegis of the United Forum of Bank Unions went on a two-day countrywide strike to protest against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned banks.
Banking services like cheque clearances and deposits were affected, said protesting bank employees.
However, private sector banks remained open.
United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, had given a strike call for March 15 and 16, and claimed that about 10 lakh bank employees and officers of the banks will participate in the strike.
In the Union Budget presented last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment plan.
Bank employees held protest rallies at many places in Punjab and Haryana to oppose the Central government's move.
At Ludhiana, convener of the UFBU Naresh Gaur said they opposed the decision of the government to privatise two public sector banks.
Protesters also shouted slogans against the proposed move of the government.
Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU