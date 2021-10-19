Banking system NPAs may rise to 8-9% by end of FY22, says Crisil

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of Indian may rise to 8-9 per cent by the end of this fiscal year (FY22), 50-150 basis points higher than FY21 levels, but much below the FY18 levels when NPAs reached a peak of 11.2 per cent, said rating agency Crisil in a research note.

Also, the stressed assets of the banking sector may touch 10-11 per cent, assuming 2 per cent of assets will be restructured by the end of FY22, the rating agency said.

The projections are made on the assumption that the Indian economy will grow at 9.5 per cent this year and there will be continued improvement in corporate credit quality. However, if there is a third wave of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, posing challenges to demand growth then there may be significant downside risks to the estimates made.

On the other hand, if the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) or “bad bank” as it is popularly known gets operationalised this fiscal then the NPAs of the banking system may fall further.

The retail segment, which otherwise is one of the best performing segments for banks, has shown signs of stress during the Covid-19 pandemic as both salaried and self-employed borrowers faced income challenges and higher medical expenses, especially during the second wave. According to the rating agency, stressed assets in the retail segment may reach 4-5 per cent by end of FY22 compared to 3 per cent in FY21 despite the first of its kind restructuring scheme brought in by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for retail borrowers, which followed a six months moratorium on repayments during the first wave of the pandemic.

The rating agency’s assessment suggests home loans will be the least impacted segment, but unsecured loans will see stress because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Similarly, the MSME segment, despite the measures brought in by the central bank and the government, will see its stressed asset portfolio rise to 17-18 per cent by the end of FY22, compared to 14 per cent in FY21. Also, this segment may see the highest restructuring because it will be essential in managing cash flows in the segment. According to Crisil, the MSME segment may see restructuring at 4-5 per cent of the loan book.

Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director & deputy chief ratings officer, Crisil Ratings, said, “The retail and MSME segments, which together form ~40 per cent of bank credit, are expected to see higher accretion of NPAs and stressed assets this time around. Stressed assets in these segments are seen rising to 4-5 per cent and 17-18 per cent, respectively, by this fiscal end. The numbers would have trended even higher but for write-offs, primarily in the unsecured segment”.

On the other hand, the corporate segment, which was the cause of concern for a few years back, is expected to be resilient.

“A large part of the stress in the corporate portfolio had already been recognised during the asset quality review initiated five years ago. That, coupled with the secular deleveraging trend, has strengthened the balance sheets of corporates and enabled them to tide over the pandemic relatively unscathed compared with retail and MSME borrowers”, the rating agency said.

Also, restructuring in the corporate segment has been very low, approximately 1 per cent of the loan book. Hence, stressed assets in the corporate segment are expected to be around 9-10 per cent of the loan book at the end of FY22.

The rural segment, which was hit harder during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, has also seen a strong recovery. Therefore, stressed assets in the agriculture segment are expected to remain relatively stable, Crisil, said.

“While the performance of the restructured portfolio will definitely need close monitoring, the slippages from the restructured book are expected to be lower this time. Recent trends indicate that a reasonable proportion of borrowers, primarily on the retail side, have started making additional payments as their cash flows improve, despite having availed of restructuring. MSMEs, however, may take longer to stabilise and we remain watchful”, said Subha Sri Narayanan, director, Crisil Ratings.