Bijapurkar resigns from board of ICICI Bank due to conflict of interest

ICICI Bank on Friday informed the stock exchanges that Rama Bijapurkar, who is an independent director on the board of the bank, has tendered her resignation, with effect from January 23, on a potential conflict of interest situation.
Bijapurkar is engaged with an educational institution where she teaches market and business strategy and is also associated with a not-for-profit organisation, where she researches on India's consumer economy.
In her resignation letter, Bijapurkar said, “In order to avoid any possible ambiguity on my position at any future date as a result of these activities, I have decided to step down”.
