Canara Bank plans to raise funds through sale of certificates of deposit

-
ALSO READ
Canara Bank Q1 net up 71.8% YoY to Rs 2,022 cr on higher interest income
Canara Bank Q2 profit jumps 89% to Rs 2,525 cr, asset quality improves
Canara Bank hits 3-yr high; stock zooms 33% in 3 weeks on strong Q2 results
Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore through Tier II bonds
Canara, Union Bank to raise around Rs 4,000 cr via AT-1 bonds by next week
-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Canara Bank plans to raise funds through the sale of certificates of deposit maturing in three months, three merchant bankers said on Monday.
The state-run lender will offer a yield of 6.92% on the issue, for which it has received commitments worth 10 billion rupees ($121.03 million) so far, the bankers said.
The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL.
($1 = 82.6250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 15:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU