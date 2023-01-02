JUST IN
Central banks may reverse rate hikes in 2023 to escape slowdown: SBI
Business Standard

Canara Bank plans to raise funds through sale of certificates of deposit

The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL

Topics
Canara Bank

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Canara Bank
The state-run lender will offer a yield of 6.92% on the issue, for which it has received commitments worth 10 billion rupees ($121.03 million) so far, the bankers said

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Canara Bank plans to raise funds through the sale of certificates of deposit maturing in three months, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The state-run lender will offer a yield of 6.92% on the issue, for which it has received commitments worth 10 billion rupees ($121.03 million) so far, the bankers said.

The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL.

($1 = 82.6250 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 15:40 IST

