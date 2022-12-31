JUST IN
J&K Bank raises Rs 1,000 cr capital as Tier-II Bonds to strengthen capital
Canara Bank looks to grow business to Rs 30 trillion in five years
Ajay Kumar Srivastava becomes new MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank
Top Headlines: SBI, LIC set to see new faces, worst yr for rupee since 2013
Finance Ministry sharply raises small savings rates for March quarter
RBI to extensively use AI, MI driven tools for info creation, data analysis
Plan to open more branches across country, says TMB CEO S Krishnan
'Important to arrive at a common international approach to crypto': RBI
Top headlines: PM Modi's mother passes away, bank's NPA ratio at 10-yr low
Banks' net NPA ratio at 10-yr low, GNPAs continue downward journey: RBI
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Canara Bank looks to grow business to Rs 30 trillion in five years
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

J&K Bank raises Rs 1,000 cr capital as Tier-II Bonds to strengthen capital

The issue was oversubscribed by more than 100 per cent, J K Bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said

Topics
Banking sector | Jammu and Kashmir | Tier II - III

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Baldev Prakash, Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) MD and CEO
Baldev Prakash, Jammu & Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) MD and CEO

Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Saturday said it has raised Rs 1,021 crore as Tier-II bonds from the market as part of its efforts to strengthen its capital position.

The issue was oversubscribed by more than 100 per cent, J K Bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said.

It will not only help boost our expansion plans as envisaged in our strategy for business growth especially in the rest of the country by improving our risk bearing capacity substantially but will also go a long way in maintaining adequate capital buffers over and above the regulatory BASEL - III compliance requirement, he added.

Bank CFO P D Punjabi said the bank has accomplished the task well and it will be reckoned in the capital adequacy for the quarter ending December 2022.

The capital issuance Committee of the bank's board has approved the allotment of these bonds, a spokesman of the bank said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Banking sector

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 20:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.