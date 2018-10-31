Canara Bank Q2 profit rises 16% to Rs 3 bn; net interest rate grows 18%

Canara Bank's net profit for the second quarter in fiscal 2019 grew 15.38 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3 billion backed by a healthy 17.89 per cent year-on-year growth in net

The bank's revenue in the second quarter improved 5.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 126.79 billion.

"Our business and advances have gone up. Advances has gone up 14.31 per cent on global basis. Definitely, the growth in business has contributed to increase in our revenue," Executive Director M V Rao told reporters here Wednesday.



The global business of the bank surged 12.49 per cent to reach Rs 9.61 trilliion, with specific thrust on domestic business which registered 18 per cent growth year-on-year to reach Rs 9.12 trillion, Bank's Executive Director P V Bharathi said.

Global deposits improved by 11.18 per cent, while domestic deposits growth was higher at 15.95 per cent, she said.

The gross NPA fell to 10.56 per cent compared to previous quarter which stood at 11.05 per cent and to 6.54 per cent compared to previous quarter which stood at 6.91 per cent, backed by significant recoveries and upgradations, Bharathi said.

The Provision Coverage Ratio has improved to 61.39 per cent from 54.75 per cent in the previous year, Bharathi said.

The comfortable CRAR of 12.62 per cent, up from 12.45 per cent a year ago, highlights that the bank is well cushioned for an organic growth that it aims at, she said.



On a road to sustained growth, the bank is keen on strengthening the balance sheet through augmenting retail business, digitalization and transformation, Bharat hi said.

The robust business growth, both global at 12.49 per cent and domestic at 16 per cent, stands as a testimony with improved CD ratio 74.20 (global) and 74.03 (domestic), she said.

The improvement in the share of retail loans in the total credit has de-risked the balance sheet, she said.

Going ahead, the management is highly optimistic about sustaining the growth momentum with present capital and potential business growth, Bharathi said.