Canara Bank reports 12% rise in Q1 net profit on higher interest income

-
ALSO READ
Canara Bank asset sale: New non-performing assets rules offset gains
Canara Bank to raise Rs 10 billion under employee stock purchase scheme
RBL Bank Q1 profit surges 35% to Rs 1.9 billion, revenue up by 30%
Canara Bank to shut three branches in Leicester, Bahrain and Shanghai
Canara insurance arm may break even for the first time at end of this year
-
State-run Canara Bank Ltd reported a surprise 11.9 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit on higher interest income while its bad-loan provisions increased slightly.
Net profit was Rs 2.81 billion ($40.9 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with Rs 2.52 billion a year ago, the bank said in a statement
Eight analysts on average had expected a loss of Rs 10.96 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans was 11.05 per cent at end-June, lower than 11.84 per cent three months earlier, but still higher than 10.56 per cent a year ago.
The bank reported mark-to-market losses of Rs 1.51 billion in the quarter as it opted to spread bond losses over four quarters as allowed by the central bank.
The remaining losses of Rs 4.53 billion will be distributed over the next three quarters, Canara Bank said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU