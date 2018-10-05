Govt appoints former Canara Bank MD Rakesh Sharma as head of IDBI Bank

-
ALSO READ
Former Canara Bank chief Rakesh Sharma named CEO of IDBI Bank for 6 months
Banks Board Bureau invites applications for post of MD, CEO of Canara Bank
Canara Bank to shut three branches in Leicester, Bahrain and Shanghai
IDBI Bank seeks shareholders' nod to raise for Rs 50 billion in capital
IDBI Bank mulls buyback of $1-bn overseas bonds as part of turnaround plan
-
The government Friday appointed former Canara Bank managing director Rakesh Sharma as head of IDBI Bank.
Sharma has been appointed as managing director for a period of six months, sources said.
This comes after the tenure of B Sriram who was appointed as the chief executive of IDBI Bank for three months ended in September 2018.
"Sharma has the experience of heading a large public sector bank," a Finance Ministry official said, adding he came through a rigorous process through which private sector candidates were appointed heads of state-run banks.
Prior to his appointment in Canara Bank, Sharma was heading Lakshmi Vilas Bank. He completed his three-year term in Canara Bank in July 2018.
IDBI Bank board on Thursday approved the proposal for issuance of preferential shares in favour of LIC to increase the share of insurer in the bank up to 51 per cent.
Subsequently, LIC then came out with an open offer for acquiring 26 per cent of equity in IDBI Bank at Rs 61.73 per share.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU