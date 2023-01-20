Canara Bank to sell its stake in Russian joint venture to SBI for Rs 114 cr

-
-
Canara Bank on Friday said it plans to sell its stake in Russian joint venture Commercial Indo Bank LLC (CIBL) to the other venture partner State Bank of India (SBI) for about Rs 114 crore.
CIBL, incorporated in 2003, is a joint venture in Russia between SBI (60 per cent) and Canara Bank (40 per cent).
Canara Bank has entered into a share sale agreement in relation to sale of equity shares held by it in Moscow-based CIBL with SBI, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The Bengaluru-based state-owned bank entered into the agreement for sale on November 11, 2022, it said.
Based on share sale agreement and with the consent of Central Bank of Russia, entire shares held by Canara Bank have been transferred to SBI on November 30, 2022, it said.
"However, consideration in USD as agreed by the parties is not yet received. Expected to complete the transaction on or before March 31, 2023," it said.
Canara Bank is expected to receive USD 14.67 million or about Rs 114 crore from SBI for its 40 per cent stake transfer.
First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 21:48 IST
