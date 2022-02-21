Capri Global Capital to enter gold loan business in first half of FY23

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Ltd (CGCL) on Monday said it is planning to enter the business in the first half of the financial year 2022-23.

The lender aims to build a book size of Rs 8,000 crore and expand its network with 1,500 branch locations over the next five years, according to a statement.

Currently, it operates in two major verticals secured MSME loans and affordable housing It also provides construction to affordable housing projects and distributes auto loan products of some banks.

"We see immense scope in the market as financial distress due to the pandemic has increased demand for credit across low-to-medium income households.

"Due to the emotional value associated with gold, people pledge their gold as collateral and secure a short-term loan rather than selling it," CGCL Managing Director Rajesh Sharma said.

He said the trend is evident in the country's rural and semi-urban geographies.

The company has appointed Ravish Gupta to head the business vertical.

As of December 31, 2021, the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 64.9 crore with assets under management (AUM) at Rs 5,769.3 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)