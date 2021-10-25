CCI approves HDFC Bank's acquisition of 4.99% stake in HDFC ERGO

-
ALSO READ
HC order on bumper-to-bumper insurance intent laudable, can be challenged
PSU insurers employees go on strike to protest proposed privatisation
Bill to amend general insurance law introduced in Lok Sabha
India's insurance companies feel the digital pinch amid Covid-19 pandemic
CCI approves Heineken's additional stake acquisition in United Breweries
-
Fair trade regulator CCI on Monday approved HDFC Bank's acquisition of 4.99 per cent shareholding in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company.
In June, HDFC Bank had said its board has given approval to buy more than 3.55 crore shares in group firm HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company for over Rs 1,906 crore from the parent company Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).
HDFC is the promoter and related party of the bank.
"Commission approves acquisition of 4.99% of the outstanding equity share capital of HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company by HDFC Bank," as per a tweet by CCI.
The proposed combination will enable the lender to participate in the growth opportunity of HDFC ERGO General Insurance and create long-term value for its shareholders, as per a combination notice filed with the regulator.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU