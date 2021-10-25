CCI approves HDFC Bank's acquisition of 4.99% stake in HDFC ERGO

Fair trade regulator CCI on Monday approved HDFC Bank's acquisition of 4.99 per cent shareholding in General Insurance Company.

In June, had said its board has given approval to buy more than 3.55 crore shares in group firm General Insurance Company for over Rs 1,906 crore from the parent company Housing Development Corporation (HDFC).

HDFC is the promoter and related party of the bank.

"Commission approves acquisition of 4.99% of the outstanding equity share capital of General Insurance Company by HDFC Bank," as per a tweet by CCI.

The proposed combination will enable the lender to participate in the growth opportunity of HDFC ERGO General Insurance and create long-term value for its shareholders, as per a combination notice filed with the regulator.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)