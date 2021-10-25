ICICI Bank shares zoom 11% after record Q2 profit; m-cap jumps Rs 57k cr

Shares of on Monday jumped over 11 per cent after the company reported its highest ever quarterly profit on standalone basis at Rs 5,511 crore in the September quarter.

The stock jumped 10.80 per cent to close at Rs 841.05 on BSE. During the day, it zoomed 13.25 per cent to its record high of Rs 859.70.

On NSE, it gained 11.51 per cent to settle at Rs 846.75.

The company's market valuation rallied by Rs 56,959.85 crore to Rs 5,83,350.85 on BSE.

was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack.

In volume terms, 27.87 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 9.61 crore shares on NSE.

on Saturday reported its highest ever quarterly profit on standalone basis at Rs 5,511 crore for September quarter 2021-22 on the back of healthy loan growth across verticals, aided by fall in bad loans.

The lender had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 4,251 crore in the year-ago period.

"This would be the highest net profit ever...our capital is growing, the economy is growing. There are no exceptional items during this period because we have not sold anything (from subsidiaries)," Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank told reporters during a conference call.

Total income also rose to Rs 26,031 crore in July-September period of 2021-22, as against Rs 23,651 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On a consolidated basis also, the lender posted its highest ever profit at Rs 6,092 crore in the quarter, as against Rs 4,882 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 4.82 per cent of gross advances as of September 30, 2021 as against 5.17 per cent by the year-ago period.

Net NPAs (bad loans) too fell to 0.99 per cent from 1 per cent. Net NPA has fallen to the lowest level since December 31, 2014, the bank said.

