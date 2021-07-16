Central Bank to seek shareholders' nod to set off loss of Rs 18,724 cr

-
ALSO READ
Analysts expect Aramco deal update, ground-breaking products in RIL AGM
Brokerages bullish on Ambani's mega plans; see up to 20% upside in the stk
F&O expiry: IT, banks lift Sensex 393 pts up; RIL slips 2.4% post 44th AGM
RIL stock ends down 2.4% as Mukesh Ambani unveils mega plans in 44th AGM
Ambani announces 'JioPhone Next' smartphone, partnership with Google for 5G
-
State-owned Central Bank of India will seek shareholders' approval in its ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) next month to set off accumulated loss of over Rs 18,724 crore from the share premium account of the bank.
The next AGM is scheduled for August 10, 2021 through audio/video means.
The bank said it will seek shareholders' consent to set off the accumulated losses of Rs 18,724.22 crore as on March 31, 2021 by utilising the balance standing to the credit of share premium account of the bank as on date to set off and take the same into account during the current financial year 2021-22.
"The bank is of the view that this it the most practical and economically efficient option available to the bank in the present scenario so as to present a true and fair view of the financial position of the bank," it said in a regulatory filing.
Central Bank of India said the setting off of accumulated loss would benefit the shareholders of the bank as their holding will yield better value. It will also enable the bank to explore opportunities to the benefit of the shareholders of the bank.
It will also put the bank in a better position to achieve its turnaround plans in time-bound manner, the lender said.
Share premium balance is a reserve that can only be used for the defined purposes.
A share premium account reflects the difference between the face value of shares and the subscription price of the shares.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU