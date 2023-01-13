Credit growth of scheduled commercial banks tapers off in December

of scheduled commercial tapered off in the second fortnight of December, which fell to 14.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from 17.4 per cent a fortnight ago. Year-on-year peaked for the fortnight ended October 7, 2022, when it hit 17.9 per cent.



extended loans of almost Rs 1.5 trillion during the fortnight ended December 30. Deposit growth till December 30 was 9.2 per cent, slightly lower than 9.4 per cent recorded a fortnight ago, the latest data released by the of India showed.

