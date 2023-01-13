JUST IN
BHIM dilemma: Transaction value high, but volumes way lower than rivals
Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates on retail term deposits by up to 65 bps
Ind-Ra upgrades issuer rating for Bank of India, cites capital position
RBI open to non-bank arms route to end stalemate with ESMA: Report
Here's why private banks' SME credit has grown four times faster than PSBs'
5-day week: Bank unions call nationwide strike on January 30, 31
Banks want CRR, SLR, priority sector exemption for sovereign green bonds
United Forum of Bank Unions to go on two-day strike from January 30
Indian banks gave highest returns in Asia Pacific region: S&P Global report
Govt extends tenure of SBI MD Challa Sreenivasulu Setty by 2 years
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Dynasty Acquisition pares 2.14% stake in Shriram Finance for Rs 1,040 cr
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Credit growth of scheduled commercial banks tapers off in December

Banks extended loans of almost Rs 1.5 trillion during the fortnight ended December 30

Topics
credit growth  | Banks | Reserve Bank

BS Reporter 

RBI, bonds, OMO
Deposit growth till December 30 was 9.2 per cent

Credit growth of scheduled commercial banks tapered off in the second fortnight of December, which fell to 14.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from 17.4 per cent a fortnight ago. Year-on-year credit growth peaked for the fortnight ended October 7, 2022, when it hit 17.9 per cent.

Banks extended loans of almost Rs 1.5 trillion during the fortnight ended December 30. Deposit growth till December 30 was 9.2 per cent, slightly lower than 9.4 per cent recorded a fortnight ago, the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on credit growth

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 23:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.