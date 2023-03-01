Credit rated Indian banks can move over to IFRS 9: S&P Global Ratings

Credit rated in India are well placed to transition to the expected credit loss approach under the International Financial Reporting Standard 9 (IFRS 9) which is more forward looking, said .

"We believe IFRS 9's more forward-looking approach to provisioning will improve the timeliness of loan-loss provisions, more closely align reporting with global norms, and facilitate regulatory oversight that should help to mitigate disclosure complexities," said in a report.

The report also said the transition by the Indian to IFRS 9 will not change the their credit ratings.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to release guidance on the rollout of IFRS 9 after years of delay while the shaped up.

believes the new standard will enhance credit loss provisioning, transparency, and confidence in banks' financial reporting. It will also align with global financial reporting norms. But while the transition should be largely smooth, not all banks are equally prepared.

