JUST IN
Shriram Finance turns India's largest retail NBFC after merger: Group
Bajaj Finance raises interest on FDs of up to Rs 5 crore by 25 bps
Regulating NBFCs like banks to impair lending model: FIDC to FM Sitharaman
Moneyboxx Finance expands operations in Chhattisgarh, opens new branches
Sundaram Finance to revise interest rates on deposits from November 16
Bandhan Bank opens currency chest in Guwahati, terms it 'important market'
After contraction, PNB Housing Finance eyes Rs 1 trillion home loan books
PNB Housing Finance's Q2 net profit rises 12% on improving margins
State-owned NBFCs looking to tap into India's first sovereign green bonds
NBFC Sundaram Finance Ltd revises interest rates on term deposits
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» NBFCs
Does sticky core inflation mean more rate hikes by RBI?
Business Standard

Curb on securitising short-term maturity loans may hurt micro loan biz

Change required by the central bank could make a certain portion of loan books ineligible for securitisation

Topics
loans | finance sector | NBFCs

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

lending
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The Reserve Bank of India’s curb on securitising loans having residual maturity of less than 365 days may hit the sale of short-term advances like micro-finance, personal loans and gold loans for a while, rating agencies said on Thursday.

The change could make a certain portion of loan books ineligible for securitisation, or converting an asset into marketable securities for raising cash by selling investors. The RBI amended its regulation on Securitisation of Standard Assets on December 5, 2022.

CRISIL Ratings said in a statement the curb would limit the issuance of pass-through certificates (PTCs) backed by shorter tenure loans originated by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

The total pass through certificates (PTC) volume in FY22 was Rs 57,000 crore of which MFI PTC securitisation constituted around nine per cent. The quantum of such issuances could go down in the near term as the pool of assets to be securitised would decrease, India Ratings and Research said.

Gold loans have a tenor ranging from six to 24 months. In the past two years, gold loan securitisation has shown a pickup. Lenders have to keep the loan for at least three months on their books before considering it for securitisation. With this Minimum Holding Period (MHP) for requirement, it would not be possible to securitise gold loans having a remaining tenor less than 12 months or a total tenor of 15 months or below, agency added.

The restriction on residual maturity of loans is not expected to apply to direct assignment (DA) transactions. Gold loan securitisation mostly happens via the DA route. This would thus cushion the impact on gold loan financiers, who also enjoy the safety of collateral. On the other hand, credit losses are usually higher for unsecured personal loans, CRISIL said.

Separately, the MHP for mortgages has now been linked to the date of full disbursement, or registration of security interest (with the Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India), whichever is later. India Ratings said this change may not have a significant impact on commercial and real estate securitisation, as investors typically do not want partially disbursed loans to be part of the securitisation pool.

RBI in amendments to regulation also clarified the definition of minimum ticket size for securitisation. The minimum investment for primary market transactions will now be Rs one crore. The change in regulation could lead to restrictions on the minimum pool size. The fallout would be primary investments in securitisation transactions can only be accessed by sophisticated investors or high-net worth investors only.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on loans

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 15:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.