In pictures: All updates on Income Tax deadlines, exemptions, GST fine

Planning to file your income-tax returns early but are not able to in the absence of Form 16? Seems you might have to wait longer as the Centre has extended the date for issuance of Form 16 by employers until August 15 in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



The decision came on the heels of the deadline for filing of tax deducted at source (TDS) returns being extended to November 30. However, in the absence of Form 16, those looking to file their tax returns early could do so using their salary slips and Form 26AS. But that is a relatively complicated and lengthy process and the chances of errors are higher.