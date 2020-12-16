Disinvestment will now gain a lot of momentum: Finance Minister Sitharaman

Minister on Tuesday said the pace of will now gain a lot of momentum, and those which have already found cabinet approval will be taken up with all earnestness.Speaking on Day 1 of ASSOCHAM Foundation Week, via video conferencing, Sitharaman said

" will be happening, corporatisation of not just the defence, DRDO related labs but also banks - where I want them to run a lot more professional, they should also be able to raise money from the market," she said.

Sitharaman said that the Union Budget for 2021-22 would emphasise on sustaining high public expenditure on infrastructure to revive the economy.

"We shall definitely sustain the momentum on public spending in infrastructure. The budget-related inputs which you gave me... I am quite happy and eager to take on board... Something that certainly will feature is we shall definitely sustain the momentum on public spending on infrastructure because that is the one way we are sure that multipliers will work and the economic revival will be sustainable," she said.

The Minister said that this has been an unusual year and borrowing has been kept at levels so that the government can quickly put the money back in projects. "This emphasis that the public infrastructure spending should have to be kept up has been fully recognised," she added.

She further asserted that the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is doing its best to attract foreign money.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)