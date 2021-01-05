JUST IN
RBI starts LEI for large value transactions in centralised payment systems
Exim Bank sells bonds worth $1 billion to global investors at dirt low rate

The Exim Bank has started the new year on a high note raising $1 billion through a dollar-bond sale to international investors, offering just 2.25 per cent for the ten-year money, setting a new low in pricing.
The issue was oversubscribed four times or worth $4 billion as against $1 billion on offer, managing director David Rasquinha said, adding that in Asia the issue was oversold within three hours of the launch with the order book hitting $1.75 billion Monday morning.
First Published: Tue, January 05 2021. 23:15 IST

